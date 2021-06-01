Sonu Soods heartwarming video of him interacting with people wins the internet Web Desk | June 01, 2021

Actor Sonu Sood has earned the reputation of a “Messiah” in India as he is working restlessly to help the needy amid the covid crisis. Sonu has gone out of his way to providing people with medical assistance, arranging hospital beds, and recently setting up oxygen plants in various cities of India. All of this was possible with him being in close vicinity to the common man.

Sonu has a habit to walk down his apartment and meet with the people who are waiting patiently for him. A video recently went viral on the internet in which Sonu can be seen indulging in a conversation with scores of people— listening to their concerns and figuring out ways to help them.

We see him comforting a woman who has recently moved to Mumbai as he tells her, “10-15 mein sab theek ho jaate hain (Everyone gets better in 10-15 days).” Sonu further tried to convince her to make herself strong to survive in the metropolis city. He added, "Apne aap ko andar se mazboot rakhna zaroori hai (One must stay strong).”

Sonu also spotted an aspiring actor in the crowd and asked him if he can act. Upon hearing an affirmative response, Sonu asked for his name and number and made a promise to him, "Abhi shuru hone de, main milwa dunga tujhe (Let things start, I'll introduce you to some people).”

In the video, we can also see him turning some people’s request down as Sonu’s trust is currently only focusing on providing help to those who are affected by the virus. He is not looking to make people with financial problems his priority who need money for something personal like paying electricity bills or buying a house.