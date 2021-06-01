Rashmika Mandanna wins title of Most Desirable Woman of 2020 Web Desk | June 01, 2021

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has already been declared as the ‘National Crush’ by Google, has once again made the headlines for her beauty and brains.

Rashmika has time and time again left her fans in awe because of her accomplishments and breathtaking beauty. After her debut in the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party, she has won the hearts of everyone. That is precisely why after being named the “National Crush” by the biggest search engine, she has now topped the list of Bangalore Times the, 'Most Desirable Woman of 2020,' for the second time.

The 25-year-old is now on her way to make her Bollywood debut by bagging the main role in Shantanu Bagchi’s directorial movie Mission Majnu alongside Bollywood’s hunk Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika also has another Bollywood project lined up for her, which is Vikas Bahl’s directorial movie Goodbye. She will be working in it opposite Bollywood’s biggest B Amitabh Bachchan.

Rashmika has a huge fan following on her social media with around 18 million followers on Instagram. She is one of the active celebrities on the platform and often updates her life with the fans. Along with her, KGF actor Yash, who played the role of Ricky Bhai, topped the list of the “Most Desirable Man of 2020.”