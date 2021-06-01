Priyanka Chopra reveals secret behind happy married life with Nick Jonas Web Desk | June 01, 2021

During a chat with Vogue Australia, Priyanka Chopra gave rare insight into her married life with husband Nick Jonas.

Chopra said she loves that Jonas is not much into cricket. She shared, “It makes me so happy that my husband is American and is so not into cricket. And that he and I are on the same team when we’re watching, which is team India.”

She went on, "I married somebody with wanderlust. Just experiencing life outside of a movie set, and outside of a premiere. And outside of work, which I don’t consider work. Now, suddenly, I’m like, it’s actually fun to take a couple of friends out and go for dinner. I never even thought about those things.”

She added, “Who would have thought that my life would end up being like that, where me and my teammate sit at the dining table and we build upon each other? It’s such a joy. I feel very, very blessed.”

The 38-year-old revealed her secret to happy married life. She stated, “I am just two years in. So, I wouldn’t be able to tell you so much.”

She further added, “According to me, the secret is conversation. And actually, sitting down, being able to talk to each other, spend time with each other and actually enjoy it. I think it is an amazing secret."