My parents want me to live with them in Bahrain due to Covid crisis in India: Jacqueline Fernandez Web Desk | June 01, 2021

Bollywood actress, Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in an interview with an Indian publication and revealed that her parents who live in Bahrain often worry about her because of Covid-19 crisis in India.

The actor shared, “My friends from Sri Lanka and my parents, who live in Bahrain, watch the news and panic when they see the situation in India.”

She added, “My parents desperately want me to live with them in Bahrain… even my uncles and cousins in Sri Lanka are asking me to come and stay with them. However, I am pretty intent on staying put here and continuing the work I am doing.”