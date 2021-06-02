Sara Ali Khan talks about love and darkness in new snap: See Photo

Sara Ali Khan is sharing an inspirational message on her social media.
Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared a photo of herself dressed in a casual T-shirt.
"Darkness cannot drive out darkness- only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate-only love can do that- Martin Luther King Jr," captioned Sara as she posed for the camera.
The 25-year-old was quick to grab the attention of her fans with latest photo as they garnered her with multiple heart emoticon.
Take a look:
