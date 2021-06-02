Nora Fatehi speaks on mental health: Your anxiety is absolutely normal: Web Desk | June 02, 2021

Bollywood dancing diva Nora Fatehi is highlighting some important mental health tips for her fans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Nora asked her followers to validate their feelings and have a better routine to fight anxiety.

“Don’t be hard on yourself! Your anxiety is absolutely normal and valid.”



"Find a hobby and refrain from an overdose of information. Maintain a daily routine," continued Nora in another photo.



































"Stay active, find an activity that makes you happy," she said and revealed that dance always keeps her happy.

