Malaika Arora can spot if Ive had a rough day: Arjun Kapoor Web Desk | June 02, 2021

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are undoubtedly one of the most popular couples of Bollywood.

While the duo publicly announced their relationship in 2019, both refrain from sharing their personal lives with the media.

However, in a recent interview, Arjun touched on how Malaika is the only person in the world who knows him best.

Speaking toSidharth Kannan in a recent interview, Arjun revealed one of the reasons he loves Malaika.

"My girlfriend knows me inside out from that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I've had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I'm in a good mood, she can spot it easily."



Arjun and Malaika reportedly got engaged this year. However, the lovebirds have not officially confirmed the h news with the media.