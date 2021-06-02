KRK calls Salman Khan darpok gunda in new hateful clip Web Desk | June 02, 2021

KRK calls Salman Khan 'darpok gunda' in new hateful clip

Kamal R Khan won't let Salman Khan off the hook.

Ever since the Radhe actor's legal team sued the self-proclaimed critic over defamation, KRK has made a number of clips to further bash the superstar.

However, in a new Tweet posted on Tuesday, KRK straight up deemed Salman as a goon.

"What sort of a useless Bollywood goon are you," tweeted KRK. "You have to take the support of a flop singer, a struggling model and useless Bigg Boss contestant. You're scared. But I now have you in my sight, I will not waver, no matter how hard you try."



KRK further pledged to not back off in his fight against Salman.