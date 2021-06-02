KRK calls Salman Khan 'darpok gunda' in new hateful clip

Kamal R Khan won't let Salman Khan off the hook.
Ever since the Radhe actor's legal team sued the self-proclaimed critic over defamation, KRK has made a number of clips to further bash the superstar.
However, in a new Tweet posted on Tuesday, KRK straight up deemed Salman as a goon.
"What sort of a useless Bollywood goon are you," tweeted KRK. "You have to take the support of a flop singer, a struggling model and useless Bigg Boss contestant. You're scared. But I now have you in my sight, I will not waver, no matter how hard you try."
KRK further pledged to not back off in his fight against Salman.
