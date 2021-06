Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 52 years in Bollywood Web Desk | June 02, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 52 years in Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan is reflecting on achievements as he completes 52 glorious years in Bollywood.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, the megastar shared a collage of all his previous roles over the years.

Amitabh said “52 years .. !!! Goodness .. still wondering how it all went by.”





“Congratulations. dearest amitabhbachchan JI, Aap jaisa koi nahi.. aur na hoga” followed by a heart emoji.

Amitabh Bachchan made his Bollywood debut in 1969 with film ‘Saat Hindustani’.