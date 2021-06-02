Tusshar Kapoors future plans does not include marriage, reveals he likes being a single dad Web Desk | June 02, 2021

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor revealed that he has no desire to choose the path of marriage. He is deeply content being a single father to his son Laksshya.

Tusshar chose to become a father through surrogacy in 2016, and that was when he decided to lead a single life for the rest of his life and direct all of his energies towards his son.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Tusshar elaborated upon this and said: "Never, because I wouldn't have gone through the process of becoming a single parent if I had any doubts about it. I did it at a time and age when I was ready for it and willing to take on the responsibility. I feel like I'm taking the right step.”

He continued, “ And as of today, I feel like my day is fulfilled because I have so many things to do with my son. There's no other option I could have opted for, and I wouldn't have had it any other way. I will not share myself with anybody in the world right now or in the future. So all's well that ends well.”

Tusshar has previously talked in great detail about parenting being more than just gender-defined roles. According to him, his attitude and approach might be different in some aspects than what a mother would do, but the instincts and feelings are all the same.