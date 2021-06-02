When Sonakshi Sinha almost quit school after her father became minister Web Desk | June 02, 2021

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she threatened her parents of quitting school when her life turned around after her father became the minister.

In a candid conversation with Kareena Kapoor on her podcast What Women Want last year, Sonakshi shared that when her father actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha became a minister, she was subjected to heavy protection that included heavily armed men. She admitted, she felt ‘terrible.’

Recounting the scene to the host, Sonakshi shared, "I would feel very weird that everywhere I went, someone would always come with me.”

“When my father became a minister, I was in the 6th or 7th standard. Suddenly, heavy security and gunmen started travelling with us. I went to school and a jeep filled with security guards carrying guns followed me. The entire school was like, 'What is happening?' I felt so terrible. I went and told my mother that I would not go to school until all this stops. I think that was my first taste of real independence, to make all this stop happening."

When it came time to choose her college, Sonakshi chose the one that was far away from her home to be able to travel on her own terms. In her words, she always wanted to be independent and this was her way of choosing her freedom.