Kareena Kapoor shows glimpse of new bedroom with pool: See Photo Web Desk | June 03, 2021

Kareena Kapoor shows glimpse of new bedroom with pool: See Photo

Kareena Kapoor is giving fans a sneak peek inside her luxurious bedroom attached by poolside.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the actor posted a mirror selfie in a black bandeau and tights after a workout session.

"Objects in the mirror (glass) are closer than they appear. So maintain distance... cuz it's the new normal," captioned Kareena alongside the photo.



Kareena has recently embraced motherhood the second time after welcoming another son with husband Saif Ali Khan in Feb. The couple already shared four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.



