Arjun Kapoor reveals he has been bullied just for being alive Web Desk | June 03, 2021

Arjun Kapoor opened up about the adversaries of online bullying and how it has affected him and his family. The actor admitted he doesn’t mind taking a joke or two, but it gets darks when people behind their keyboards take jabs at his physical appearance, his family’s surname, and sometimes just giving him flak for being alive.

While talking to PINKVILLA, the Panipat actor discussed the negative impact of trolling on his mental health and explained that he feels helpless most of the time.

“Imagine what you put our families through, would you write rubbish for the sake of fun and there are people who write really nasty things specially about women and I have read that,” Arjun shared. “I’m still a guy and I have faced flak for just my physicality and just for being alive and even being somebody’s son (sic).”

“Main kya karun apni shakal badal dun, apna naam badal dun (what should I do, should I change my name and appearance), should I feel sorry for who I am? We get taken for granted for more and that’s so sad and unfortunate but I hope it improves,” he added.

On the professional front, Arjun was seen in the Kaashvi Nair directorial Netflix drama Sardar Ka Grandson. He is also being applauded for his performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he worked opposite to Parineeti Chopra.