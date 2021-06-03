Amitabh Bachchan shares sweet wedding photos on 48th wedding anniversary with Jaya Bachchan Web Desk | June 03, 2021

It has been 48 years since Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied knots with each other to live happily ever after.

Love lasting forever has been proved by the Bachchans, who celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Bollywood’s Big B, Amitabh Bachchan, dug out some old pictures with his wife, including their wedding pictures, and posted a collage on his official Instagram. In the caption, he thanked everyone who wished the couple on their special day.

“June 3 , 1973 .. thank you all for your greetings on our Anniversary,” he wrote.

The power couple of Bollywood has restored the faith of many in love. The two have had their fair share of ups and downs in their marriage, but like a force, they overcame all of it. Inspired by the love and the photographs, a stream of heartfelt messages lined up in the comment section, including some from the celebrities.

Shilpa Shetty commented, “Happpppppyyyy Anniversary amitabhbachchan ji and Jaya aunty , wishing you many more years of love and happiness. Bhumi Pednekar penned, “Happy anniversary legends.” Whereas, Aahana Kumra, Maniesh Paul, Usha Jadhav, and Dia Mirza, among others, also left their sweet wishes.

The 78-year-old took to his blog to pen down an elaborate note of gratitude for the fans. He wrote, “Thank you all with immense gratitude for the wishes for Jaya and me on our Wedding Anniversary .. June 3, 1973 .. now 48 years !! Your wishes and your gracious words have been most moving and filled with love for us .. and we truly appreciate them .. For today and now.”