Sanjay Kapoor commemorates 26 years of his debut with Madhuri Dixit in Raja
June 03, 2021

Actor Sanjay Kapoor gave fans a nostalgic reminder as his 1995 film with superstar Madhuri Dixit completed 26 years. In order to properly commemorate the day, Sanjay took to his official IG and posted a video of the song Kisi Din Banoongi Main from the film.

The actor divulged his working dynamics with Madhuri as well, who was already working in the industry for a decade when Sanjay made his debut. According to him, the superstar made him feel so comfortable on the set that he instantly felt at home. He wrote:

"26 years of Raja #timeflies , We started shooting for Raja with this song in Ooty , Zara phir se kehna was the first shot I gave, I cannot thank Madhuri enough for making me so comfortable on set never felt I was working with a super super super STAR, Wat a super team we had.”

Sanjay’s wife, Maheep Kapoor, was one of the first few to like the post and commented clapping emojis. Many peers of Sanjay and Madhuri from the industry also celebrated this milestone, including Seema Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Samira Soni, Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Khan who left their sweet wishes in the comment section.

The good news for their die-hard fans is that Sanjay and Madhuri are set to reunite in their upcoming thriller series Finding Anamika on Netflix.