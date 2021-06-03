Maria B raises questions on Indian designers shoot in Pakistan Web Desk | June 03, 2021

Designer Maria B. raised some serious questions after the fashion shoot of an Indian designer Abhinav Mishra was launched online. Maria reshared a post on her IG story and expressed her utter dismay at the fact that Indian designers are allowed to shoot in Pakistan while the Pakistani artists are outright banned in India.

Only recently, a statement was issued by right-wing in India that blatantly announced no Pakistani artist will be allowed to work in India, which is why Maria B is rendered confused and hurt. She wrote in her story, “This is an Indian designer shoot happening in Pakistan! Whoa!”

“Umm, if this is happening in Pakistan, why aren’t we allowed to do this in India?” Maria questioned.

She further asked, “Shouldn’t we as an industry be reacting the same way as India is towards our designers and our creators in their country rather than a one-sided relationship?”

Maria also directed her inquiries regarding the whole ordeal towards the PM, who recently called it a “betrayal” to make relations better with the neighbouring country until Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is given its status and freedom back. She asked him, “And what about our PM’s directives about Kashmir?”, which raised many people’s eyebrows as they too pondered over this.