Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli with baby Vamika get clicked at Mumbai airport Web Desk | June 03, 2021

B Town’s beloved couple actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were recently seen at the Mumbai airport with their daughter Vamika. The fanily was spotted at the airport as they flew to England on Thursday.

Virat will be playing for World Test Championship in England for coming four-months.

The Pari actress was seen wearing black track pants paired with a black T-shirt as she held Vamika close to her in a grey baby carrier. Both Anushka and Virat were spotted with their masks on. They arrived at the airport in a bus and not their individual cars.

The happy parents, Anushka and Virat welcomed their baby girl in January this year. Last month, during a question-answer session on Instagram, Virat had responded to a fan's request of sharing his daughter’s picture online. He had also revealed the meaning of the name Vamika.