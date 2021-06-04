Kirron Kher thanks fans for prayers amid cancer treatment: Watch video Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Kirron Kher thanks fans for prayers amid cancer treatment: Watch video

Kirron Kher is extending gratitude to all those who prayed for her health and wellness amid cancer diagnosis.

In a recent video posted by Kirron's son, Sikander Kher, fans can spot the BJP MP sitting on her couch as she undergoesmultiple myeloma treatment.

"KherSaab and Kirron Ma’am This one is short and sweet .. a hello from the family with tit bits from me as well .. thank you all for the love you send my mother #KherSaab #KirronMaam," captioned Kirron's son.



After Sikander thanked all fans for their prayers, he directed the camera to his mother who expressed sent love to all the followers.

"Thank you, everybody, for your good wishes and love," says Kirron in the video.

Take a look:



