Madhuri Dixit dances to Aishwarya Rai Bachchans Kajre Re in new clip: Watch here Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Madhuri Dixit is dancing on one of the most iconic Bollywood songs of all times.

Taking inspiration from fellow actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song Kajra Re in 2005, Madhuri is recreating the dance steps with a twist.

In the new episode of Colors' dance show Dance Deewane 3, the actor will take over the stage along with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande as they shake a leg to the song.



The original song features Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan alongside Aishwarya.