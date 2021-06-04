Mira Rajput snubs filters in new selfies: I like my real lips, thanks Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput does not like Instagram feature-enhancement features, and she is quite blunt about it.

Mira Rajput has about 2.8 million followers on the picture sharing platform. It is not unusual for Mira to try different Instgaram filters and upload the pictures as she is very active on her IG handle. On Thursday, she dropped two back to back selfies in lime yellow t-shirt, while testing out the features-enhancing filter that makes your lips look plump.

However, Mira did not like the filter very much.

She wrote on the first picture that, "I like my real lips thanks,” while following it up with another, to which she added a red lips sticker.

The mother of two does not hesitate from motivating people to love themselves the way they are. Her IG is all about her daily selfies, the insights of her family life with Shahid Kapoor and their two children, and healthy lifestyle hacks.

Only last year, she told a leading daily that her life and family are as ordinary as anybody else’s. She explained, "I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don’t consider our household to be a film family. It’s just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life.”