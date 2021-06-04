Kartik Aaryan drops his black and white look on social media Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Kartik Aaryan drops his black and white look on social media

Bollywood’s talented actor and heartthrob of millions, Kartik Aaryan has treated his fans and followers with the latest monochrome selfie on Thursday.

In the picture shared on Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor can be seen slaying an intense look for the camera. He strikes a dapper pose dressed in sweat pants and jacket, with his head resting on one hand.





In the caption, he wrote, "Hello kaun??" The pose that seems like he is on the phone with someone. Fans were thrilled with Kartik's new post that has over 4.7 k likes, with heart, fire and starry-eyed emoticons filling the comment section.

On the work front, Kartik has two films lined up. He will be seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He also has the film Dhamaka lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform.