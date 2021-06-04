Shahid Kapoor gives Karan Arjun vibes with Ishaan Khatter in latest snaps Web Desk | June 04, 2021

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor treated his fans with his goofy expressions selfie and a fun note for Friday. However, the Kabir Singh star wasn’t only the one doing all the fun on Instagram, he was joined by his younger brother Ishaan Khattar.

The stunning brothers’ duo left fans gushing over their goofy shenanigans together. Amid the pandemic and countrywide lockdown, the two served some 'Karan Arjun' twist on Instagarm.

The Shaandaar actor shared goofy photos with the Dhadak actor as they tried out new and creative filters available on the app. In the photos, Ishaan and Shahid can be seen making cute faces as they get clicking while using creative filters for the background.





Sharing the photos, Shahid wrote in the caption, "Ye bhandhan tooooooo ....." The caption is a hookline from Karan Arjun's song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is scheduled to release on November 5, 2021. On the other hand, Ishaan will be seen next in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.