Inside Yami Gautams wedding ceremony with director Aditya Dhar: See Photos Web Desk | June 05, 2021

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam officially tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar in an intimate ceremony on Friday.

"In your light, I learn to love - Rumi," the couple announced their wedding on Instagram the same day . " With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."



While the Vicky Donor star's wedding was a low-profile ceremony in the mountains, new pictures have started to make rounds on the internet where Yami is seen enjoying every bit of her special day.

In one photo, Yami is seen wearing an anklet in her toes. In another snap, she and her Uri director Aditya are surrounded by family and cameras in the mandap.

Take a look:







