Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares experience of working with late Buddhadeb Dasgupta
Web Desk | June 13, 2021

During an interview, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about working with filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta who passed away on 10th June at the age of 77.

While talking about experience of working with the late director, Siddiqui shared, “When he offered me Anwar Ka Ajab Kissa I accepted it without a second thought. It isn’t every day that one gets a chance to work with a director with such a unique vision. Buddhada was one of the filmmakers I respected the most as I studied to be an actor at the NDS. His films like Andhi Gali and Tahader Katha are classics of modern cinema.”

The actor talked about the role in the film and said, “was Buddhada and it was in Hindi. He hardly made films in Hindi. I can only remember Pavan Maholtra in Bagh Bahadur. I quickly said yes. No money was discussed. There are some films that one does for just the satisfaction of being an actor.”

He added, “Mithunda did hard core mainstream Hindi cinema and still found time to do Buddhada’s Tahader Katha and Kalpurush. Money, one can get elsewhere. But the satisfaction of working with a director like Buddhada is priceless.”

Nawaz further stated, “Dasgupta did these long trolley shots, really lengthy shots, where he captured characters simultaneously in long-shots and close-ups. The end-result was unique. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

He concluded, “Back then there were no buyers for a film like Anwar ka Ajab Kissa. Thank God for the OTT platform, people were finally able to see this extraordinary film last year.”