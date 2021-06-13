Home > Bollywood Sushmita Sen turns hairstylist for her younger daughter Alisah Web Desk | June 13, 2021

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is currently spending the lockdown period with her sweet and adorable family amid the pandemic.

The starlet, who often seen sharing beautiful throwback snaps and memorable moments from her life with her fans and followers on her social media handle, recently shared a picture of her younger daughter getting her hair done.

Fans can make a guess about the new hairstylist in the town, as mom Sushmita gave a beautiful hair cut to her younger daughter Alisah.





In the picture shared on the Instagram, the Aarya actress can be seen cutting and styling her daughter’s hair. Along with the picture, Sushmita also penned a heartwarming note, which read, ‘Busy weekend anyone?!!!. Alisah has a way of making me feel really important…I’ve been her official choice of hairdresser since she was 3yrs old!!!’

“While I am all stressed to cut her hair, she simply meditates!! Love her confidence!!! #sharing #simplejoys #mammahood Nice shot reneesen47 I love you guys!!! #happyweekend,” she added.

The adorable picture was clicked by her elder daughter Renee Sen. On the personal front, the actress is dating model Rohman Shawl since late 2018. They two are known among the most adorable couples in Bollywood.