Home > Bollywood Remo DSouza regrets not doing a dance film with Sushant Singh Rajput Web Desk | June 13, 2021

Remo D’Souza regrets not doing a dance film with Sushant Singh Rajput

Famous Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza sat down for an interview with a publication and recalled his last conversation with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Ja season 4 in which D’souza was one of the judges. They knew each other from the dance reality show.

The director shared, “Sushant wanted to do a dance film. When he had come on my show, Dance+, for the promotion of one of his movies, he had asked me to work on a dance film with him. I wish I could have.”

He added, “Sushant had casually told me, ‘Sir, you know I am a good dancer, let’s do a dance film together.’ I get goosebumps when I think of that conversation.”

D’Souza also shared his views about Rajput’s dancing skills. He said, “Sushant was an amazing dancer. Right from his first performance on JDJ (Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa), we knew he had the potential to win. To me, he was a winner. In fact, I was surprised he lost. He was such a good-looking boy, who owned the stage each time he stepped on it.”

He concluded, “He was the perfect mix, someone who learned different forms and performed them with perfection. You could see the finish and finesse, something that I saw while he scorched the JDJ dance floor.”