Did you know Sushant Singh Rajput rejected scholarship offer from Stanford University? Web Desk | June 13, 2021

The late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had mentioned several times about dropping out of college to purse acting career in Bollywood.

During an interview in 2017, Rajput told an outlet, “It was 2006, my final year in college, when I dropped this bomb at home. They were shocked! So shocked that they couldn’t say anything and I took their silence as their approval…. It was hard at that time but now it’s different. My dad loves it when, on his walks, people call out to him, show him some recent clipping on me…he is really proud of me. But even today, almost all our conversations end with ‘beta, degree le leta’.”

He also shared, “Engineering wasn’t my choice. I wanted to be an astronaut, and later, an Air Force pilot. I remember tearing up my Top Gun poster when my parents told me that was not going to happen. Apparently, I was going to be an engineer. Maybe the drama I did that day should’ve given everyone a clue! But truly, I was gutted.”

Rajput added, “Instead of heading to Stanford University from where I had a scholarship offer, I dropped out of college and landed in Versova, in a 1RK (room kitchen) that I shared with six others.”

While giving a speech at an event the late actor said, “I am shocked with the invitation. Despite being a bright student, I left engineering in my third year to pursue my dream — Bollywood.”