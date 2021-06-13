Home > Bollywood ‘As a teenager, I took my first steps into this industry, says Kriti Kharbanda Web Desk | June 13, 2021

Kriti Kharbanda shared her experience as an actor and her gratitude for all those who supported her in the journey, as she clocked 12 years in Bollywood.

The 33-year-old actress has lately acted in Taish, 14 Phere,Pagalpanti, and in Housefull 4, besides others.

Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram and penned a note, “12 years ago, on the 12th of June, I began a journey. As a teenager, I took my first steps into this industry, that has ultimately shaped me into the person I am today.”

She continued, “In my time as an actor, I've met so many people who I'm grateful for. I've learned lessons, and so much about myself. I found my calling, it became my identity. I've had the privilege of working with some of the best people in the industry.”

Kriti proudly added, “Today I watch a full generation and more perform to my numbers, recreating things that I have done, and the feeling is surreal.”

Expressing gratitude, she wrote, “A big shout out to my fans and fan clubs. You guys believe in me even when I have doubts, and that becomes the driving force for me to do better and believe in myself some more. You guys make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

As an inspiration for others, “If somebody out there is reading this, unaware of what path to take, I hope my story serves you well and you find the confidence to take that chance, and jump right into doing the things you love.