Shahid Kapoor to star in upcoming film based on late boxer Dingko Singhs life Web Desk | June 13, 2021

As per media reports, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor had plans of producing and starring in a film about boxer Dingko Singh’s life who passed away on 10th June at the age of 42 after a long battle with cancer.

Kapoor took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt tribute for the late boxer, he wrote, "Padma Shri Dingko Singh was one of the finest boxers, an award-winning sports person who's brought glory to our nation several times. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the young generations. My sincere condolences to his dear ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

In 2019, the actor told an outlet during an interview that he had been given rights to make a biopic on Dingko Singh. According to the reports, the biopic was supposed to be directed by Raja Krishna Menon.

Menon told a publication, “It is unfortunate and terrible. This has come as a shock. I knew he was ill and suffering but I didn’t know it was this bad. He was a wonderful human being and a spiritual person. Unfortunately, we couldn’t make the film before he could have seen it.”

He added, “The film got stuck... we will see what happens. Singh wanted the film to be made because he wanted the story to be told to inspire people. He was a pragmatic person. He never called me or asked why it was stuck.”