Netizens slam Kareena Kapoor Khan for demanding Rs. 12 crore to play Sita Web Desk | June 13, 2021

Netizens are furious with Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan for demanding Rs. 12 crore to play the role of Sita, they are suggesting that she should be replaced by actress Kangana Ranaut.

Boycott Kareena Kapoor is now trending on Twitter as the users think the actress doesn’t deserve to play mythological character, Sita in upcoming film.

Social media users are of the opinion that Kapoor can’t essay Sita as she is married to Muslim actor Saif Ali Khan and has a son named Taimur Ali Khan.

Moreover, the Netizens have suggested that someone like Yami Gautam or Kangana Ranaut should play Sita.



