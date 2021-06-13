Home > Bollywood Rashmika Mandanna back on sets as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Mumbai Web Desk | June 13, 2021

Actress Rashmika Mandanna spotted at Mumbai airport with her pet dog as she returned to resume shoots.

The actress had left for Hyderabad in April, as all shoots had been halted due to the second wave of COVID-19. Last night, the South Indian actress arrived in Mumbai and introduced her fans to her latest companion.

Rashmika took to her Instagram, shared a picture of her pet dog and penned a cute caption, “Hey guys… in the mids of all the chaos out there.. I found my bundle of joy..which kept me sane the whole time.. Introducing you to my lil one - Aura! They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds.. But she melted my heart in 0.3 millisecond I think..anyway just wanted to keep you updated! Love and strength to you!"

Rashmika is making her Bollywood debut alongside co-star Sidharth Malhotra in the film Majnu.

She has many projects lined up in her kitty, such as the movie Goodbye, in which she will play the role of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter.