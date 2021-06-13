Home > Bollywood Asif Kapadia unable to return to India due to COVID-19 travel restrictions Web Desk | June 13, 2021

Director and Producer Asif Kapadia opened up on his views of the global pandemic and how it has affected him and the people in general.

People around the world are caught up in the crisis with no high hopes for the near future. Moreover, India has been battling the deadly virus for a long time.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Asif Kapadia said, “I remember talking to people in India, for a long time, with everyone saying, ‘Oh, it hasn’t been so bad here.’’

Regarding the current situation of the virus in India, Asif stated, “Now, it has hit India hard. It’s kind of rolling around the world at different speeds at different times.”

Academy Award, BAFTA and Grammy winning director has made his name through filming visually striking scenes, best known for The Sheep Thief, The Warrior, Senna, Amyand Diego Maradona.

The filmmaker advised the public to stay at home and comply with the COVID-19 safety norms.

The director/producer was stuck in London, unable to return to India due to the COVID travel restrictions. He quoted, “It’s a really big shame. It’s been a while since I’ve been there. But that’s the new thing.”