Aishwarya Rai details reason for rejecting Karan Johars film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Web Desk | June 13, 2021

Famed actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed the actual reason for rejecting the role of Tina in Karan Johar’s directorial film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Aishwarya is a well-renowned actress of the Bollywood industry praised for her outstanding performances.

She is the wife of Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar.

Aishwarya began her acting career after she received the title of Miss World in 1994.

In an interview with Filmfare, Aishwarya stated how taking part in Karan’s film would have impacted her image which she had maintained for so long.

She was scared that she might be judged for repeating the same actions she was used to doing back in her modeling days, “Leaving her hair straight, wearing minis, and pouting glamorously into the camera.”

Aishwarya voiced her opinion regarding Tina’s character. Ultimately, the hero goes back to the more real person. I know if I'd done Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I would have been lynched.”

However, 17 years later, Aishwarya and Karan worked together in the hit film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Karan’s multi-starrer historical drama Takht is slated to release this Christmas.