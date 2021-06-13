Home > Bollywood Nikki Tamboli pays homage to late brother Web Desk | June 13, 2021

Actress Nikki Tamboli expressed her thoughts on life after her brother’s sudden death from COVID-19, on May 5.

Nikki is currently away on a shoot for a stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Nikki’s brother, Jatin Tamboli left for his heavenly abode just a week before she had to leave for the show. She faced backlash for returning to normal life so soon, to which she responded that even though life went on, she was indeed heartbroken for him.

The actress shared cherished memories with her brother on her social media handle on Brother’s Day.

She took to her Instagram and penned an emotional note for her brother, "#happybrothersday you have no idea how much I miss you. It’s you all around me all the time and I can feel you but the saddest part can’t see you."

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times Nikki said, “I cannot cry in front of my parents as I don’t want to make them weak. I don’t even know what they are feeling as I have not spoken to them. I am just trying to accept what happened and moving ahead.”

She added, “I felt like I was his mother and sister both.”

She quoted, ‘‘I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed khatron Ke khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it.”

On the work front, Nikki Tamboli was a former contestant at Bigg Boss 14. She is also working on her music video Kalla Reh Jayenge.