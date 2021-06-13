Home > Bollywood Mona Singh sets foot into the art of scriptwriting Web Desk | June 13, 2021

Actress cum anchor Mona Singh opened up that she had been keeping herself busy with new projects and felt satisfied with her work.

The actress worked hard in every role that she took. She had been in the industry for 18 years now.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mona revealed, “All my roles in films, serials or reality show host, have been really challenging but at the same time they were fun too and made me achieve a lot as an artiste. In all these years, I have learnt to do things my way and not to follow any set pattern to portray a certain character or anchor a reality series.”

She added, “It’s difficult to not to feel low especially when you are witnessing such grief around. We are living in unprecedented times. One should understand that positive thinking won’t make all our problems disappear, but it will surely make those problems more manageable and help you face hard times better.”

Mona continued, “By God’s grace people have loved my work so, I try not to be repetitive and do something new with each project.”

Mona will next be hosting a crime show Mauka-e-Vardaat.

Regarding the show she said, “I hope that I am able add some fine nuances to my new job and also create awareness among people to stay safe and stay alert. Crime against women is on a rise and they should be made aware and vigilant too.”