Harshaali Malhotra touches on relationship with Salman Khan Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Bollywood’s child actor Harshaali Malhotra who played role of ‘Munni’ in film Bajrangi Bhaijaan appeared in an interview with a publication and talked about her relationship with Salman Khan.

Malhotra told the outlet that she has been offered several roles but she wants a role as big as Munni.

The host asked Malhotra if she is contact with Khan to which she responded, “Yes, I talk to Salman Khan on his birthday and on festival days. He's normally very busy, so I can't keep disturbing him.”

Malhotra also shared that she is fan of Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. She further said she has not watched Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai yet as she is busy with studies.