Celebs & fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary

Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Bollywood stars and fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have poured their hearts out in emotional tributes on social media, remembering the late star on his first death anniversary.

The Kai Po Che famed actor, 34, was found dead after committing suicide at his Bandra apartment, Mumbai, on June 14, last year.

The Mumbai Police initially ruled the death a suicide, but the case was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Remembering the late actor, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt tribute.

The Dum Laga Ke Haishaa actress shared a bunch of behind-the-scene snaps from the 2019 film Sonchiriya to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star.





In the caption, she wrote, “Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before.” Bhumi continued “I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR.”

Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery, who was planning on making a film with the late actor Sushant, has spoken about his last conversations with him, on his first death anniversary.



In an interview with the Indian media outlet, Jaffery remembered the final conversations with Sushant over text. "Today, when I revisit our last chats of 2020 on Whatsapp, I can see messages that read – ‘Sir aapko bohot miss kar raha hoon (I miss you a lot)’ and I would tell him to have patience till the lockdown gets lifted. We used to meet a lot. He would always say, ‘Aapke saath baat karta hoon toh bohot positive energy milti hai (I feel positive while talking to you)’."

Ranvir Shorey shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film Sonchiriya.





Abhishek Kapoor, who gave Sushant his big Bollywood break with Kai Po Che, wrote: "1 year today... Still numb. #omnamahshivaya #sushantsinghrajput #superstar forever." The duo also worked together in the 2018 film Kedarnath.





Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant in the actor's last Bollywood project Dil Bechara, paid tribute to the actor in his post.











Actor Pulkrit Samrat, Sophie Choudhry and Divya Kumar Khosla also remembered the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor.













Fans also paid emotional tributes to the late actor and prayed for the late star's eternal peace.

Sushant was last seen in the film Dil Bechara. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, the film released posthumously on Disney+ Hotstar.