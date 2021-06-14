Home > Bollywood Anupam Kher dedicates sweet note to wife Kirron Kher on her birthday Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming birthday note for wife Kirron Kher.

The Hotel Mumbai actor shared series of photos with wife Kirron and wrote, “Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world!”

He continued, “People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright!”

He added, “You deal with every situation in life with an amazing inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always!”



