Akshay Kumar shares hilarious meme to mark 25 years of 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has been ruling over the Indian film industry with his charm and blockbuster hit movies over the years.

On Sunday, the Housefull actor took to his social medi and celebrated the 25 years to the release of his super hit film, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi with a witty note.

On the silver jubilee, the Kesari star took to Twitter and shared a meme which reads: “Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker.”

The meme referred to the scene in which, Akshay’s character had a battle with a wrestler named Undertaker, who is a real-life wrestler as well.

He also shared a fun fact that it was wrestler Brian Lee, who played The Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. He wrote, “A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow!”

“A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film,” he added. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, also stars Raveena Tandon and Rekha, was released on June 14, 1996.

On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for his upcoming films Atrangi Re, Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom.