Harshdeep Kaur encourages mothers to get COVID-19 vaccine Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Singer Harshdeep Kaur voiced her opinion on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine for lactating mothers, as she gets her dose today.

Harshdeep was reluctant before getting the vaccine but her doctor encouraged and convinced her to go ahead with it.

She took to her Instagram handle and penned a post stating, “I got my first jab.”

The singer added, “I had a lot of apprehensions before getting the vaccine as I’m breast feeding my baby, and was concerned if there could be any adverse effects of it... since a lot of people were getting fever, head ache and body ache after taking the jab.”

She continued, “I’m encouraging other mothers too, to take their jab at the earliest for their safety.”

After numerous consultations with different doctors Harshdeep reached a final decision. She quoted, “I even consulted my son’s paediatrician and she assured that it’s safe for a lactating mother to get vaccinated. So after getting a positive response from the doctors, I was convinced!”

Harshdeep mentioned, “There are shortages in vaccine stocks, but in Mumbai the BMC has walk-in slots for lactating mothers, which is very appreciating.”

Recently, Harshdeep was seen posing with her new born baby. According to her, “Every mother is very protective of her child. But, I believe that my fans and well wishers will only give blessings to my son, Hunar. That’s why I’ve shared his pictures on my social media.”