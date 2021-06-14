Home > Bollywood Swara Bhasker opens up on her roller coaster journey of love Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Swara Bhasker gave an insight into her relationship patterns and went on to define the quote ‘made entirely from red flags’ as she could relate to it.

The actress expressed that she had a habit of falling in love with someone despite his flaws, would take days to fix them, get heartbroken and then take months to get over the same person.

Swara took to Twitter and wrote, “For some unsavoury reason I relate to this entirely.” She penned it with laughing emoticons.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with a short role in the film Guzaarish by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Recently, Swara had celebrated the 3rd anniversary of her film Veere Di wedding and addressed her critiques, “3 YEARS (June 01) to the birth of an obsession - my nafrati chintus obsession with my fingers! Happy 3rd to the film that gave rise to an economy: the two rupees per tweet employment guarantee scheme that it seems i launched for my trolls #veerediwedding #sakshislays.” She was filled with gratitude to have been a part of the project.

Last year, Swara was spotted in an Amazon Prime Video series named Rasbari, Eros Now series Flesh and the Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.