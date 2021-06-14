Home > Bollywood Ram Charan, wife Upasana celebrate wedding anniversary: Growing in love Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary today and revealed how their love story blossomed.

The couple tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and is happily married.

Upasana took to her Instagram and shared a photo with her husband Ram Charan and penned it with a cute caption, "to us for keeping it real, robust & radiant.”

Fans showered them with love on their latest post.

Other celebrities, like Varun Tej, Allu Sneha and more sent ‘congratulations’ and ‘best wishes’ messages.

Some years ago Upasana spoke up about Ram. She said, "However crazy this may sound - Ram Charan doesn’t believe In falling in love! He believes in growing in love.''

Moving on to their work life, Ram will feature in an upcoming film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli starring alongside Jr NTR.

A heavy sum went into the production of the film, starring well-known celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and a few foreign faces.

The film RRR revolved around the bravery of Indian freedom fighters. The teaser of the film is out and fans are eagerly waiting for it to air on-screen.

It is said to release on October 13, 2021, in many languages.