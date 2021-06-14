Home > Bollywood Amit Sadh misses co-star Sushant Singh Rajput On His First Death Anniversary Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput left the earth exactly a year ago by apparent suicide. On his first death anniversary, he is being missed by millions of people who are sending in tributes for the late actor. Among these people, his co-star Amit Sadh, who worked with him in Kai Po Che, is missing his friend Sushant the most.

In his recent chat with Bombay Times, Amit admitted that he sometimes still has a hard time believing that Sushant is not here anymore. The actor gushed about the goodness of Sushant’s heart and said that he hopes Sushant is in a good place. Amit gave insights about their friendship and said:

“Sushant was the light and energy of that bond. He and I went to the gym together, discussed books and autobiographies. He loved Marlon Brando’s book ‘Songs My Mother Taught Me’. He was full of life and enthusiasm.”

Amit Sadh further shared Sushant’s deep passion for learning about the world and his dedication towards his roles and performances.

“Sushant’s enthusiasm for his work was admirable and he maintained that consistently throughout his relatively short, but celebrated career. To retain that hunger for your craft and ambition is a remarkable quality to have,” he continued.

The Yaara star also talked about his coping mechanism and how he deals with his grief when he misses his late friend.

“Whenever I will miss him too much, I will watch Sonchiriya and raise a toast to him. Wherever in heaven he is, I believe he is happy and busy.”