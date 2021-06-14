Home > Bollywood Rhea Chakraborty recalls cherished moments with Sushant Singh Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Rhea Chakraborty penned an emotional note for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary today, pouring out her longing for him after his death.

Rhea and Sushant were dating for quite some time, but unfortunately Sushant’s sudden death cut short their time together.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared her emotions after posting a picture with Sushant. She wrote, "There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me.”

She continued, "I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me (heart emoji) It breaks me every day.”

She added, "My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore.”