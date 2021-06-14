Home > Bollywood Taapsee Pannu vacations in Moscow, hopes ‘all is well soon Web Desk | June 14, 2021

Taapsee Pannu shared a glimpse of her trip to Moscow on social media, wishing that she could be close to normal life again.

The actress is thoroughly enjoying her stay in Moscow which was evident by her recent clicks.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures from her tour, captioning it as, "Time to surround myself with colours, sit on street side, looking at the sky, take a deep breath and say "all is well"! Also…….. helloooooo Moscow! Let's feel close to ‘Normal' again!”

She added, “#TapcTravels #Moscow #Russia.”

The caption perfectly fitted in with her look in the click.

Taapsee is eagerly waiting for the release of her mystery thriller film Haseen Dilruba. She was not the first option for this film. The offer came to her when all other options had been exhausted.

The film would be released on OTT.

Taapsee posed around Moscow in different outfits cherishing living the normal life.