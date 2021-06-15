Home > Uncategorized Akshay Kumar celebrates 25 years of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi with hilarious post Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Akshay Kumar is marking 25 years of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi with a hilarious tweet.

Taking to the micro-blogging app on Monday, Akshay shared a meme where he was compared to the Undertaker.

"Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker," he added with the photo.

"A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow!” he added.



Akshay also went on to add that it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

“A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film,” he added. The 1996 movie stars prominent actors likeRaveena Tandon and Rekha.

