Rhea Chakraborty says her heart aches for Sushant Singh Rajput Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Indian actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared a tear-filled note to mark late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary.

Taking to her Twitter on Monday, the star posted an old photo with SSR as they snuggled together for the camera.

“There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything.”

Sushant committed suicide at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's family claims relationship with Rhea as the cause of his death.

“I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me," continued Rhea in her post. "I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me”, she said with a heart emoji.

“It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day.”





“A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here,” she said and added “My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore..”

Rhea further said “There is no life without you, you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled..Without you, I’m standing still..”

“My sweet sunshine boy, I promise to give you ‘Malpua’ everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man, my love..Bebu and putput forever. #mywholeheart,” she concluded.