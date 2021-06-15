Home > Bollywood Aamir Khan on 20 years of Lagaan: my most unprepared performance Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is celebrating 20 years of blockbuster film Lagaan.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in a recent interview, the actor dropped major truth-bombs about his multi award-winning movie.

"I had to struggle with my diction. What happens normally is, like in PK, I’ve spoken Bhojpuri or in Dangal, I’ve picked up Haryanavi. But I had 3-4 months then, every word had to be pronounced correctly and I had spent three-four months with the phonetics teacher. But, I didn’t have that prep time in Lagaan. I would literally learn my lines on a day before the scene was to be shot," said Aamir.



Speaking with the outlet, Aamir revealed that he did not have enough time to practice his dialogues on the movie especially because Lagaan was his first project as a producer. To date, Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist calls the movie his most unprepared role.



"I think my lack of prep in Lagaan, I can honestly blame it on my work as a producer (chuckles). Itna kaam tha as a producer ki main as an actor prep nahi kar paaya. Also, it was the first film I was producing, and I was paying more attention that nothing goes wrong. So, Lagaan is probably my most unprepared performance, as a result," Amir concluded.

