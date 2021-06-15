Home > Uncategorized Sushant Singh Rajputs Mumbai abode up for rent Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai home is up for rent.

On the actor's first death anniversary, his real estate firm has announced that his Bandra home will officially welcome visitors after the pandemic is over.

Sushant paid₹4 lakh monthly for his two-storey house.

"The apartment has been put up for lease but has yet to get a tenant," reveals a leading Indian daily.

"Because of the pandemic, the property hasn’t received that many enquiries. The few interested buyers who have showed up have always enquired about Sushant Singh Rajput."

