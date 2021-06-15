Home > Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan shares unseen pic with Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary

Web Desk|June 15, 2021

Sara Ali Khan shares unseen pic with Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary

Bollywood’s emerging starlet Sara Ali Khan shared a never-before-seen picture of her Kedarnath co-star, late Sushant Singh Rajput and penned a note to remember him on his first death anniversary.

Sara, who her made her Bollywood debut with 2018 film Kedarnath, alongside Sushant, posted a throwback snap from the sets of their film ‘and thanked the late actor for introducing her to ‘the world of acting.’


Taking to Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress posted paid rich tribute to Sushant and wrote, “Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today.”

She continued, “Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here.”

“From Kedarnath to Andromeda”, she concluded.

Rumors were also abuzz, Sara and Sushant were dating during the shooting of Kedarnath.

More News

Failed to load data.
loading...
ERROR END