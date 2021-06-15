Home > Bollywood Sara Ali Khan shares unseen pic with Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Sara Ali Khan shares unseen pic with Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary

Bollywood’s emerging starlet Sara Ali Khan shared a never-before-seen picture of her Kedarnath co-star, late Sushant Singh Rajput and penned a note to remember him on his first death anniversary.

Sara, who her made her Bollywood debut with 2018 film Kedarnath, alongside Sushant, posted a throwback snap from the sets of their film ‘and thanked the late actor for introducing her to ‘the world of acting.’





Taking to Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress posted paid rich tribute to Sushant and wrote, “Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today.”

She continued, “Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here.”

“From Kedarnath to Andromeda”, she concluded.

Rumors were also abuzz, Sara and Sushant were dating during the shooting of Kedarnath.